2 arrested, 1 at large after vehicle containing drugs and guns recovered: London police

London police say two people have been arrested and one remains at large after officers recovered a vehicle reported stolen from Windsor on Friday.

It was shortly after 9 a.m. when officers in the area of Pond Mills Road and Deveron Crescent conducted a welfare check on a trio of people who appeared to be sleeping inside an SUV.

READ MORE: Police release surveillance footage of suspect in murder of Brantford couple

Police say when they approached the vehicle, the three people inside fled. A foot chase ensued and a man and woman were arrested, but a third got away.

A canine unit tracked the runaway suspect for an hour and extreme heat forced a call for reinforcements from the St. Thomas Police Service’s Canine Unit.

After another three hours of searching, police were still unable to nab the third suspect.

READ MORE: London police look to identify man seen looking into vehicles near Springbank Park

The suspect was last seen running northwest from the SUV near Pond Mills Road and Deveron Crescent. They’re described as a white man, standing five-foot nine-inches with short, blond scruffy hair.

Police say the suspect was wearing a coral track suit with no shoes at the time of their escape.

As for the vehicle, police say it was originally reported stolen from Windsor in May. When the vehicle was recovered, police say firearms and drugs were found inside.

A search is ongoing and anyone who may able to help is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: (April 24, 2019) Home surveillance video catches gas thieves in action