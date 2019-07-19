Police say man caught on tape buying gas to set Thompson business on fire
RCMP are looking for a man accused of lighting a Thompson business on fire early Thursday.
Police say the Selkirk Avenue business was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived to put it out around 3:35 a.m.
Investigators have determined a male suspect filled a small bottle with gas at a nearby gas station, paid for it, then walked over to the nearby business to start the fire.
They released surveillance video footage of their suspect Friday, asking for the public’s help identifying the man.
The man is believed to have suffered burns to his hands, say police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
