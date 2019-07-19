Canadiens sign Hudon to one-year deal

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Charles Hudon to a one-year, US$800,000 contract.

Hudon, 25, had three goals and two assists in 32 games with the Canadiens last season.

The native of Alma, Que., has 13 goals and 26 assists in 110 career NHL games with Montreal

The five-foot-10, 196-pound left-winger was the Canadiens’ fifth-round pick (122nd overall) in 2012.