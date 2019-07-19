Sports
July 19, 2019 11:52 am

Canadiens sign Hudon to one-year deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Charles Hudon to a one-year, US$800,000 contract.

Hudon, 25, had three goals and two assists in 32 games with the Canadiens last season.

The native of Alma, Que., has 13 goals and 26 assists in 110 career NHL games with Montreal

The five-foot-10, 196-pound left-winger was the Canadiens’ fifth-round pick (122nd overall) in 2012.

