Missing teen could be in Winnipeg

Police in Roseau River, Man. are looking for a missing teenager they say could be in Winnipeg.

Avriel Alexa Govereau, 14, was last seen by her family on July 10. She’s described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 215 pounds, with long brown hair usually worn in a bun and brown eyes.

On July 15, Govereau told a family member she was in Winnipeg with her boyfriend.

Police are concerned for her well-being and are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Manitoba First Nations Police Service at 204-427-3383.