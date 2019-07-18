Hot and humid weekend ahead for Ottawa, heat warnings say

Environment Canada placed Ottawa and many of its surrounding areas under a heat warning on Thursday afternoon, cautioning residents that Friday will mark the start of a hot and humid weekend.

The weather agency says daytime temperatures over the next two days will reach the low- to mid-30s but the humidity will make it feel like 40 C or higher.

Friday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm, while Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud, with a 60 per cent chance of showers, Environment Canada predicts.

Temperatures on Friday and Saturday nights won’t allow residents to cool down much; temperatures won’t dip below the low- to mid-20s, the agency warned.

But the air is expected to turn cooler and less humid on Sunday. Environment Canada forecasts a high of 26 C and a low of 15 that day, with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Thursday’s weather alert marked the latest of several heat warnings that have been issued for the Ottawa area in July alone.

Communities near Ottawa that could also be affected by extreme heat this weekend include:

Cornwall-Morrisburg

Prescott and Russell

Barry’s Bay-Killaloe

Petawawa – Pembroke – Cobden

Renfrew – Arnprior – Calabogie

Plevna – Sharbot Lake – Western Lanark County

Smiths Falls – Perth – Eastern Lanark County

Stirling – Tweed – Madoc

Tamworth – Sydenham – South Frontenac

Many other areas in eastern and southern Ontario were also put under heat warnings on Thursday.

Young children, pregnant woman, older adults, people living with chronic illnesses and individuals who work or exercise outdoors are at a greater risk of being affected by extreme heat, Environment Canada cautioned.

Ottawa Public Health recommends checking in on family, friends, and neighbours who may be isolated or “vulnerable to the heat.”

Drink “plenty” of water and never leave people or pets inside a parked car, the two agencies warned.

Listen up folks! @environmentca has issued another #HeatWarning Drink plenty of water. Check on family/friends/neighbours who may be isolated/vulnerable to the heat. Tips on how to #BeatTheHeat: https://t.co/m5jP0Roiw6 pic.twitter.com/FZUVLwonrm — Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) July 18, 2019