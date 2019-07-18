Okanagan weather: Summer heat finally returns

Unsettled conditions continued into Thursday, with a thunderstorm unleashing heavy rain in Kelowna just ahead of the noon hour.

Temperatures dipped to 14 degrees in the morning, but will make their way into the low 20s, as partly to mostly cloudy conditions linger with a chance of showers and a risk of another storm.

The thunder shook my house just before your tweet. Now I’m on lightning watch pic.twitter.com/NAxi1jEWGZ — Doris Bregolisse (@Global_Doris) July 18, 2019

Sunny breaks are possible Friday morning, with a few more clouds sliding in during the afternoon as temperatures climb into the low 20s.

A full day of sun is expected on Saturday with just a few cumulus clouds along the ridgetops as the mercury returns to the mid-20s during the day.

Sunday could be the second day of 30-degree heat Kelowna has seen so far this July.

Normally, the area sees 11 days of 30-degree temperatures during the month.

The month is over halfway done & Kelowna has only seen only 1 day above 30 degrees when normally there would be 11 in July! @GlobalOkanagan https://t.co/xKptk4FmXD #Kelowna #Okanagan pic.twitter.com/yoCOZQFvV5 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) July 17, 2019

The summer heat so many have been waiting for finally lasts for an extended period, with daytime highs staying in the low 30s right into the middle of the week under partly-to-mostly sunny skies.

