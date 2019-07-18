Holiday travellers will now be able to fly directly to Cancun from Waterloo

Sunwing announced it will begin offering a direct weekly flight from the Region of Waterloo International Airport to Cancun, Mexico, in time for Christmas.

The company says the weekly service will kick off on December 16 and will continue until April 8, 2020.

READ MORE: New airport tarmac delay rules to be introduced by Canadian Transportation Agency

Sunwing will again offer flights to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic this winter as well. This option will begin on December 16 and run until April 13, 2020.

“We are delighted to be returning to the Waterloo Region and to be offering twice as many flight services this winter,” president of Tour Operations for Sunwing Andrew Dawson said in a statement. “Cancun is one of our most popular vacation destinations and we’re sure it will be well received by our customers.”