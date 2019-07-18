Peterborough man accused of assault with baseball bat: Police

A Peterborough man has been arrested on a warrant for charges including assault with a weapon and uttering threats following an incident at a Peterborough residence.

Police say on Tuesday around 11 a.m., the accused was at a residence when an argument broke out with a male and female. It’s alleged the man struck a male with a baseball bat and threatened both the male and female victims.

The incident was reported to police who attended but did not locate the suspect. A warrant was issued for the man’s arrest.

On Wednesday, police say the man attended the police station where he was arrested on the warrant.

Ryan Daniel Dewagner, 31, of Hilliard Street was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and appeared in court later Wednesday.

