Uxbridge-area man charged with impaired driving following crash in City of Kawartha Lakes

An Uxbridge-area man faces impaired driving charges following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say that around 12:15 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on Ball Point Road south of Little Britain.

READ MORE: Calgary woman charged after vehicle found in Kawartha Lakes marsh

Police say officers found a vehicle on the front lawn of a residence.

The investigation determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

Paul Irwin, 72, of Zephyr, Ont., was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 29.

WATCH: Crashes in the Peterborough area this week

British teen injured in rollover south of Peterborough 01:24 British teen injured in rollover south of Peterborough 00:30 Two injured after bicycle and vehicle collide in Peterborough 00:29 Car strikes hydro pole in Peterborough