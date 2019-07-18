Uxbridge-area man charged with impaired driving following crash in City of Kawartha Lakes
An Uxbridge-area man faces impaired driving charges following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say that around 12:15 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on Ball Point Road south of Little Britain.
READ MORE: Calgary woman charged after vehicle found in Kawartha Lakes marsh
Police say officers found a vehicle on the front lawn of a residence.
The investigation determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol, according to police.
Paul Irwin, 72, of Zephyr, Ont., was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 29.
WATCH: Crashes in the Peterborough area this week
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.