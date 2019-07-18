Crime
July 18, 2019 11:12 am

Uxbridge-area man charged with impaired driving following crash in City of Kawartha Lakes

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Police have charged a Zephyr, Ont., man with impaired driving following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

An Uxbridge-area man faces impaired driving charges following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say that around 12:15 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on Ball Point Road south of Little Britain.

Police say officers found a vehicle on the front lawn of a residence.

The investigation determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

Paul Irwin, 72, of Zephyr, Ont., was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 29.

