July 17, 2019 11:51 pm

New Jersey court acts against judges over their sex assault comments

By Staff The Associated Press

July 4: Calls are ramping up for the removal of a New Jersey judge who declined to try a teen as an adult in a rape case, saying he was from "a good family," with the woman who led the campaign to recall the judge in the Brock Turner case now weighing in.

New Jersey’s high court has taken action against two judges over their comments in cases involving sexual assault.

The state Supreme Court has recommended that John Russo Jr. be removed from the bench.

Russo asked a woman during a 2016 hearing if she could have closed her legs to prevent a sexual assault.

Russo will have a chance to offer evidence before a panel to contest his removal.

Also Wednesday, the court terminated the temporary assignment of a judge who declined to order a 16-year-old rape suspect tried in adult court because the youth came “from a good family.”

James Troiano asked whether the suspect should face serious consequences over a video-recorded assault on an intoxicated teenager.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

