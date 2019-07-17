grand ole opry
July 17, 2019 4:52 pm

Luke Combs inducted into the Grand Ole Opry

By Alberta Radio Content and Social Coordinator  Global News
On Tuesday evening, Luke Combs was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.

Vince Gill and Joe Diffie inducted Combs but Dustin Lynch, Chris Janson, Craig Morgan, Mark Wills, and the Gatlin Brothers were also on the stage to be of support.

Back on June 11 was when Combs was initially asked if he would want to join the Opry.

As of March 2, Luke Combs‘ song Beautiful Crazy reached the No. 1 slot on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. This marks the fifth single by the singer to top the chart. The best part about that was Combs had only released five singles at that point.

Combs, at the age of 28, broke country music history for being the only artist to hit No. 1 on five straight debut singles.

 

Combs gets inducted into the Grand Ole Opry

 

When Combs was asked if he would like to join the Grand Ole Opry

 

Combs’ Post-Opry Member Invitation Interview

 

View this post on Instagram

No way to express in words what yesterday meant to me. Being invited to be the next member of the Grand Ole Opry is the highest honor in country music and something I will cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to the @opry for believing in me and welcoming me, my band, and my team with open arms since day one. Thank you to my team for everything they do everyday to make things like this possible, and for helping surprise me with my parents showing up. Thank you to Craig, Chris, and John for being there and sharing that moment with me and last but certainly not least my amazing Fiancé @nicohocking for loving me and always standing by my side, it is truly amazing to get to experience these things with you. God bless the Opry and God bless country music. #211

A post shared by Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) on

 

 
