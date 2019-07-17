Luke Combs inducted into the Grand Ole Opry

On Tuesday evening, Luke Combs was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.

Vince Gill and Joe Diffie inducted Combs but Dustin Lynch, Chris Janson, Craig Morgan, Mark Wills, and the Gatlin Brothers were also on the stage to be of support.

Back on June 11 was when Combs was initially asked if he would want to join the Opry.

As of March 2, Luke Combs‘ song Beautiful Crazy reached the No. 1 slot on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. This marks the fifth single by the singer to top the chart. The best part about that was Combs had only released five singles at that point.

Combs, at the age of 28, broke country music history for being the only artist to hit No. 1 on five straight debut singles.

