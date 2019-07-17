Traffic
Car with 5 young men inside rolls near Slave Lake, killing 1

A car with five young men inside rolled on Tuesday night.

One person was killed and four others injured after a car rolled into a steep ditch near Slave Lake on Tuesday night.

RCMP said it happened on South Shore Drive near Widewater at about 11:30 p.m.

A car with five people inside was travelling east when it rolled.

The driver and three other people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital, RCMP said.

One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

“All occupants were youth males,” Slave Lake RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

Police did not release the name of the person who died in the crash.

Widewater is located about 300 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

