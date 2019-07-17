Supreme Court grants hold of documents in ‘conquered people’ case
A former Nova Scotia prosecutor suing the premier for defamation had his efforts to release court records temporarily blocked Wednesday by the Supreme Court of Canada.
Alex Cameron has said in his defamation action that Stephen McNeil and a former justice minister libeled him by saying he acted without instruction when he presented a brief suggesting the Mi’kmaq were a “conquered people.”
