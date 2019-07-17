Canada
July 17, 2019 4:33 pm

Supreme Court grants hold of documents in ‘conquered people’ case

By Staff The Canadian Press

Alex Cameron has said in his defamation action that Stephen McNeil and a former justice minister libeled him by saying he acted without instruction when he presented a brief suggesting the Mi'kmaq were a "conquered people."

A former Nova Scotia prosecutor suing the premier for defamation had his efforts to release court records temporarily blocked Wednesday by the Supreme Court of Canada.

