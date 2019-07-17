Halton police charge man in child luring investigation

BURLINGTON, Ont. – Police west of Toronto have charged a man with attempting to lure a child using social media platforms.
Halton Regional Police say they arrested a 58-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday.
Police say the suspect used a “number of social media applications,” using the aliases of “Youngr,” “jaybird140,” “J” and “RJ” online.
He is charged with luring, invitation to sexual touching and making sexually explicit material available to a child.
Police say members of their Internet Child Exploitation Unit began investigating the accused on June 10.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
