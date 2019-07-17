Crime
July 17, 2019 1:18 pm

Halton police charge man in child luring investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police say the suspect used a "number of social media applications," using the aliases of "Youngr," "jaybird140," "J" and "RJ" online.

Twitter/Halton Regional Police
A A

BURLINGTON, Ont. – Police west of Toronto have charged a man with attempting to lure a child using social media platforms.

Halton Regional Police say they arrested a 58-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday.

Police say the suspect used a “number of social media applications,” using the aliases of “Youngr,” “jaybird140,” “J” and “RJ” online.

READ MORE: Halton police investigating alleged sexual assault of teen girl on Oakville trail

He is charged with luring, invitation to sexual touching and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Police say members of their Internet Child Exploitation Unit began investigating the accused on June 10.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Child Luring
halton police
Halton Regional Police
Internet Child Exploitation
Internet Child Exploitation Unit
Luring a child
Mississauga
Social Media Luring

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.