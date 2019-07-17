Face app
Country music artists using the Face App to look old and it’s hilarious

Have you used the Face App app yet? It’s an app where you can either take a selfie, or upload a photo, and it’ll make you look about 50 years older than you actually are. It’s a new internet phenomenon that started in July.

Our Morning Show host, Chris Scheetz, and Drive Home Show host Gregg Reynolds tried out the app to see what all the hype was about.

 

Here are some famous country music artists that are getting in on the fun.

The James Barker Band

Somebody hand me a Viagra Viagra Viagra 💊 💊💊

Brett Young and Thomas Rhett

 

Kane Brown

This is so scary 😂😂 me when I’m 87 lmao

Jason Aldean

 

Dallas Smith

 

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher

Everybody’s doing it…🤷‍♀️ @mfisher1212

The Brothers Osborne

 

Lindsay Ell

 

Michael Ray and Carly Pearce

 

Devin Dawson

 

Russell Dickerson

 

Connor – Drummer for The James Barker Band

My youngest boy, Scott.

Petric

Cheech and Chong… and Tom

The Dungarees

 

Andrew Hyatt

Time is an ignorant slut

Shawn Austin

Hoping I still have a career at this point…

David James

 

Raelynn

 

Randy Houser

What @tatianahouser has to look forward to 👴🏼

