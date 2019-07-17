Country music artists using the Face App to look old and it’s hilarious

Have you used the Face App app yet? It’s an app where you can either take a selfie, or upload a photo, and it’ll make you look about 50 years older than you actually are. It’s a new internet phenomenon that started in July.
Our Morning Show host, Chris Scheetz, and Drive Home Show host Gregg Reynolds tried out the app to see what all the hype was about.
Here are some famous country music artists that are getting in on the fun.
“After his fruitful artist career in Country Music, Sir Devin Dawson moved to Nantucket at the age of 55 to pursue his life long dream of becoming a novelist and whale watcher. After writing 17 NY Times Best Sellers, he became close with the royal family & recently had the incredible honor of becoming Knighted. Devin is currently working on his newest novel ‘Embrace the Grey’ & sizing up for his 2068 presidential race.” – @thenightgame for Gun & Garden Magazine
