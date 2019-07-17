Crime
Canine unit tracks down man who took off after car hit light pole: Waterloo police

Waterloo Regional Police say a 19-year-old is facing charges following the single-vehicle collision.

Waterloo Regional Police are crediting the force’s canine unit for tracking down a man who reportedly fled the scene of a collision in Kitchener on Tuesday.

Police say they were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision at Fairway Crescent and Lackner Boulevard at around 10:15 a.m.

Police believe the car was travelling westbound on Fairway Crescent when the driver lost control and struck a light pole.

They say the driver fled the scene of the crash but was located nearby a short time later with the help of the canine unit.

A 19-year-old man is facing several charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to remain, driving while under suspension and dangerous driving.

