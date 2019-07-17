Crime
July 17, 2019

Trent Hills man charged after refusing to provide breath sample: OPP

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Peterborough County OPP charged a driver during a RIDE stop on Highway 7 on Tuesday night.

A Trent Hills man was charged following an OPP RIDE program check on Highway 7 east of Peterborough on Tuesday night.

Peterborough County OPP say officers were conducting a RIDE program on Highway 7 in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township when they checked a driver around 10:15 p.m.

Police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol. However, they say the driver refused to provide a breath sample.

Trevor Mack, 40, of Trent Hills was arrested and charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

His vehicle was impounded and his driver’s licence suspended, OPP said.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 7.

