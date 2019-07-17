Trent Hills man charged after refusing to provide breath sample: OPP
A Trent Hills man was charged following an OPP RIDE program check on Highway 7 east of Peterborough on Tuesday night.
Peterborough County OPP say officers were conducting a RIDE program on Highway 7 in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township when they checked a driver around 10:15 p.m.
Police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol. However, they say the driver refused to provide a breath sample.
Trevor Mack, 40, of Trent Hills was arrested and charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand.
His vehicle was impounded and his driver’s licence suspended, OPP said.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 7.
