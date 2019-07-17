Heavy rain for Simcoe, Delhi, Norfolk: Environment Canada

A special weather statement predicting possible heavy rain is in effect Wednesday morning for the Simcoe, Delhi and Norfolk areas, according to Environment Canada.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop over the region on Wednesday morning, the statement says.

Locally heavy rainfall accumulations of 20 to 40 mm will be possible by the time the precipitation comes to an end later in the morning.

