Weather
July 17, 2019 10:50 am

Heavy rain for Simcoe, Delhi, Norfolk: Environment Canada

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop over the region on Wednesday morning, the weather statement says.

Getty Images
A A

A special weather statement predicting possible heavy rain is in effect Wednesday morning for the Simcoe, Delhi and Norfolk areas, according to Environment Canada.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop over the region on Wednesday morning, the statement says.

READ MORE: Heavy rainfall warning issued for Northumberland County

Locally heavy rainfall accumulations of 20 to 40 mm will be possible by the time the precipitation comes to an end later in the morning.

WATCH: Heat, humidity and thunderstorm risk continues this week

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Delhi storm
Environement Canada weather statement Ontario
Environment Canada
Heavy rain Ontario
Norfolk storm
Ontario storm
Simcoe storm

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.