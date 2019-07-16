Man charged with assaulting child in Granby restaurant bathroom, police say

A 22-year-old man was charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl in the restroom of a Granby restaurant on Monday.

The incident happened at around 10 p.m. in the bathroom of a McDonald’s restaurant, where a man is said to have followed the child into the bathroom.

Granby police spokesperson Guy Rousseau said the man fled the scene after being surprised in the restroom by the child’s father.

READ MORE: 3 children sexually assaulted by Toronto man at two churches, police allege

He was arrested a short time later.

Christopher Dégarie Giroux, who is known to local police services, appeared in a Granby court on Tuesday.

He was charged with sexual assault, sexual touching of a child under 16 and failure to comply with a court order prohibiting him from coming into contact with a person under the age of 16.

The defence is asking that Giroux, who suffers from an intellectual deficiency, be evaluated to ensure he is fit to stand trial.

— With files from La Presse Canadienne

WATCH: (June 27, 2019) Moncton man facing 7 years in prison for sexual assault, child pornography possession