July 16, 2019 1:59 pm

Calgary woman charged after vehicle found in Kawartha Lakes marsh

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP have charged a Calgary woman after her vehicle was found in a marsh on Tuesday.

A Calgary woman is facing charges after her vehicle was found in a marsh in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP received a call for assistance from a motorist concerned for the safety of a woman seen on Highway 35 near Powles Road, about 18 kilometres north of Lindsay.

On arrival, officers discovered a woman in a vehicle that was partially in a marsh.

Police say officers determined the driver had been consuming alcohol.

Leah Ironmonger, 34, of Calgary, was arrested and charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand after refusing to provide a breath sample.

She is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 15.

