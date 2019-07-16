Calgary woman charged after vehicle found in Kawartha Lakes marsh
A Calgary woman is facing charges after her vehicle was found in a marsh in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP received a call for assistance from a motorist concerned for the safety of a woman seen on Highway 35 near Powles Road, about 18 kilometres north of Lindsay.
On arrival, officers discovered a woman in a vehicle that was partially in a marsh.
Police say officers determined the driver had been consuming alcohol.
Leah Ironmonger, 34, of Calgary, was arrested and charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand after refusing to provide a breath sample.
She is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 15.
