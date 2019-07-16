Crime
July 16, 2019 1:23 pm

Man arrested after joy ride in Manitoba First Nations Police car

A Manitoba First Nations Police vehicle was stolen near Roblin Boulevard and the West Perimeter Highway Tuesday morning.

Winnipeg police said the car drove throughout the city before being stopped 45 minutes later by a tire-deflation “stop stick” device in the area of Dawson Road and Lagimodiere Boulevard.

One man was arrested and remains in custody.

