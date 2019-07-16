Man arrested after joy ride in Manitoba First Nations Police car

A Manitoba First Nations Police vehicle was stolen near Roblin Boulevard and the West Perimeter Highway Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Stolen car suspect rams, then steals police cruiser in Elmwood chase

Winnipeg police said the car drove throughout the city before being stopped 45 minutes later by a tire-deflation “stop stick” device in the area of Dawson Road and Lagimodiere Boulevard.

One man was arrested and remains in custody.

WATCH: Speed, sparks and surrender: Air1 video footage of Winnipeg police pursuit