Body found near St. Stephen, N.B., identified by RCMP as missing woman

New Brunswick RCMP have confirmed the person who was found dead in a St. Stephen-area river over the weekend was a missing 68-year-old woman for whom rescue crews had been searching.

Edith Lorraine Williams was last seen at the Civic Centre in St. Stephen on July 7, according to police. She was reported missing the next day.

A search and rescue operation began shortly after her disappearance. An RCMP helicopter, dive team, the Department of Natural Resources and the St. Stephen Fire Department were all involved in the search.

In a news release on Monday, the RCMP said the St. Stephen Fire Department discovered the woman’s body along the shore of the St. Croix River at Todd’s Point.

The cause of death has yet to be determined, but police say foul play is not suspected.

An autopsy was scheduled to be conducted on Monday.