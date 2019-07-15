Valour FC adds Spanish midfielder José Galán to multi-year contract

After recently parting ways with one of their big international signings, Valour FC looked all the way to Saudi Arabia for help with their midfield.

Valour FC announced they’ve signed Spanish midfielder José Galán to a multi-year contract on Monday.

Galan, 33, joins Valour FC after most recently playing for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jabalian FC of the Saudi Second Division.

“Galán is a very interesting addition for us and brings a wealth of experience and quality as a holding midfield player,” Valour FC general manager and head coach Rob Gale said.

“He has the ability to break up the opposition and use the ball very well in line with the style of football we play.”

Galán played just the one season in Saudi Arabia, which has pretty much been the story of his career. The majority of his time has been spent playing back home in Spain, but his resume reads more like a passport.

Galán also made stops in Thailand, Jordan, Indonesia, Austria, Romania, Cyprus, Finland, and Hong Kong. But after spending the last decade globetrotting, he’s now looking to settle down.

“I have to admit that I have this adventurer mindset,” Galan told reporters. “Sometimes I could stay for longer for one club or something. But I’d say “Okay, I have offer for this one, and maybe this place is amazing.” But now I hope, because I got married, that I want some stability. I think also Canada is a great country to be.

“This is my dream. Let’s see if it can happen.”

Valour FC opens the second half of the season on Wednesday against FC Edmonton at Clarke Field.

