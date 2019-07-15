Winnipeg Jets sign defenceman Ville Heinola

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Ville Heinola on a three-year, entry-level contract.

The deal announced Monday carries an average annual value of around US$1.14 million.

The 18-year-old had 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) in 34 games with Lukko in Liiga, Finland’s top league, last season. He also had nine points with Lukko’s under-20 team.

Heinola had a goal and an assist in five games as Finland won gold at the 2019 world junior championship. He also played for Finland at the 2019 U18 world championship, where he had four points in five games.

Heinola was selected by the Jets in the first round (20th overall) in the 2019 NHL draft.