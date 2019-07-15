Granger Smith’s Wife Reveals Their Son’s Organs Saved Two People After His Drowning Accident

River Smith may be gone, but his spirit will continue on.

The son of country star Granger Smith and his wife, Amber, tragically died from drowning accident in June. “Despite doctor’s best efforts,” the three-year-old would not live.

Amber has now revealed that River’s organs have saved the lives of two adults.

RELATED: Granger Smith Debuts A New Tattoo, Donates Over $200,000 To Children’s Medical Centre Following The Tragic Death Of His 3-Year-Old Son

“I’ve always known I wanted to be a donor if anything were to ever happen to me. I just felt that if I had viable organs, why would I go into the ground with them?” she wrote on Instagram along with a sweet picture of her son.

“Never in a million years did I think I would be making that decision for my baby. When 3 different neuro specialists told us that River had 0% chance of brain recovery (yes 0, not 10 or 1%, 0) after shock and reality set in, I thought, how can we bury our sweet baby and not try to help others? His body is perfect, his organs are perfect, we had to do something,” she added. “There are so many people waiting for an organ to save their lives.”

She then went on to explain the process of organ donation but because his body was small, the organs would have to “measured physically, not just by X-ray.”

“I spent the night laying in bed with him, crying and talking to him while they kept running tests and taking blood. The next morning family and staff lined the hall for the “walk of [honour]”. We told them River liked to go fast, so to [honour] him, they pushed him down that hall faster than they had ever pushed anyone. Granger and I held each other and cried,” Amber explained.

RELATED: Dierks Bentley Performs Tribute To Granger Smith Following Tragic Death Of His 3-Year-Old Son

In the end, River’s organs were able to help a woman, 49, and man, 53.

“It was one of the hardest, yet easiest, decisions we’ve ever made. There are over 113,000 people waiting for transplants & 20 people die each day waiting. Go to OrganDonor.gov to see how you can help give life as well,” she wrote as she ended the post.

For those in Canada who want want to become a donor or would like more information, please visit here.