Peterborough teenager accused of driving 120 km/h in 50km/h zone: police

A Peterborough teen is facing charges including stunt driving and dangerous driving following a Friday night incident.

At approximately 11:40 p.m. an officer on patrol clocked a vehicle travelling in excess of 120 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone in the area of Reid and McDonnel streets.

The 17-year-old driver was arrested in the area of Charlotte and Rubidge streets and charged with stunt driving and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

Police allege the driver was also in possession of psilocybin (magic mushrooms). He was additionally charged with possession of a schedule III substance.

The youth was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 12.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of an accused cannot be released.

