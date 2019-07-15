Crime
July 15, 2019 2:43 pm

Impairment suspected in Saanich hit-and-run that left woman critically injured

Saanich police say they arrested a man who allegedly struck two vehicles before fleeing on foot.

Saanich police are investigating a hit-and-run on Monday that left a woman in critical condition.

Investigators said it happened just before 7 a.m. near the intersection of McKenzie Avenue and Shelbourne Street.

According to police, a blue Dodge Caravan was travelling eastbound on McKenzie when it struck a grey Yamaha scooter and a grey Honda Civic headed in the other direction.

The Caravan driver then crashed into a telephone pole, before fleeing on foot down Larchwood Drive and onto Teakwood Road, police said.

Officers caught up with the driver, who was arrested and is being investigated on suspicion of impaired driving.

The scooter driver, a 20-year-old woman, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the Civic driver suffered minor injuries, police said.

Investigators closed a section of the intersection where the crash happened and advised drivers in the area to expect delays.

