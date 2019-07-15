Crime
No arrests made in West End shooting

Police are investigating after a man was found shot on Maryland Street early Sunday.

The Winnipeg police Major Crimes Unit is investigating after a man was found shot in the West End early Sunday.

Police were called to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Maryland Street around 1:20 a.m.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he has since been upgraded to stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219.

