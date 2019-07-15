No arrests made in West End shooting

The Winnipeg police Major Crimes Unit is investigating after a man was found shot in the West End early Sunday.

Police were called to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Maryland Street around 1:20 a.m.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he has since been upgraded to stable condition.

READ MORE: One person in hospital after early-morning Selkirk Avenue assault

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219.

RELATED VIDEO: Winnipeg police investigate two weekend homicides