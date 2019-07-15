Ottawa police investigating after south-end shooting sends one to hospital

Ottawa police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred in the south end of the city on Saturday night.

Police say frontline officers responded to a call about an injured person at 8:51 p.m. in the area of Blohm Drive and Ted Grant Private.

The officers located a male victim who was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

The guns and gangs unit is investigating and police say no suspects have yet been arrested.

OPS is appealing to any potential witnesses to come forward with any information they may have about the incident.

Witnesses are asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.