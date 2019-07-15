Crime
July 15, 2019 11:30 am

Ottawa police investigating after south-end shooting sends one to hospital

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

An Ottawa police vehicle parked in downtown Ottawa on May 13, 2019.

Beatrice Britneff / Global News
Ottawa police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred in the south end of the city on Saturday night.

Police say frontline officers responded to a call about an injured person at 8:51 p.m. in the area of Blohm Drive and Ted Grant Private.

The officers located a male victim who was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting that occurred near the intersection of Blohm Drive and Ted Grant Private.

Google Maps

The guns and gangs unit is investigating and police say no suspects have yet been arrested.

OPS is appealing to any potential witnesses to come forward with any information they may have about the incident.

Witnesses are asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

