Police investigating after body discovered in N.B. river

An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was discovered in a southwestern New Brunswick river.

New Brunswick RCMP say the discovery was made by the St. Stephen Fire Department Sunday morning.

Police say the body was found along the shore of the St. Croix River at Todd’s Point.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

An autopsy is scheduled for this week.