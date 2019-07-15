Squamish RCMP arrest suspect in Sunday stabbing
Squamish RCMP say they’ve made an arrest in relation to a possible stabbing Sunday night.
At about 9:30 p.m., police attended to a call in the Squamish neighborhood of ValleyCliffe.
They located an injured man, who was taken to hospital, and arrested a suspect shortly after.
The investigation is in its early stages, and Squamish RCMP say they’ll release more details Monday.
