Canada
July 15, 2019 2:51 am

Squamish RCMP arrest suspect in Sunday stabbing

By Network news anchor  CKNW
Squamish RCMP
Squamish RCMP say they’ve made an arrest in relation to a possible stabbing Sunday night.

At about 9:30 p.m., police attended to a call in the Squamish neighborhood of ValleyCliffe.

They located an injured man, who was taken to hospital, and arrested a suspect shortly after.

The investigation is in its early stages, and Squamish RCMP say they’ll release more details Monday.

