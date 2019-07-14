Police watchdog investigates after man dies in fall from Vancouver West End apartment

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog was deployed to Vancouver on Saturday after a man fell to his death from a West End apartment.

According to the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), Vancouver police responded to reports of a man throwing objects from an upper floor of a residential building on Bidwell Street.

READ MORE: Police watchdog files consideration of charges against VPD officers for pair of 2018 incidents

According to police, the man was distraught and was throwing items including bicycles and televisions from the ninth floor.

Officers entered the apartment around noon and saw the man, who then fell from the window, according to police.

WATCH: (Aired: July 5, 2019) Alleged kidnapping at a Burnaby high-rise ends with a suspect falling from balcony

The man did not survive the fall. The B.C. Coroners Service, police and the IIO are all investigating.

READ MORE: Alleged kidnapper falls up to 11 storeys into bush attempting to flee from Burnaby RCMP

Anyone who saw or heard the incident or has video is asked to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate any police-involved incident in which a member of the public is seriously injured or dies, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing.