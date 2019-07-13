Paving project will temporarily limit access to cemetery in West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna says there will be limited access to the Westbank Cemetery for two days next week because of a paving project.

The paving, which will involve the parking lot and access roads surrounding the memorial gardens, will take place Tuesday, July 16, and Wednesday, July 17.

A reminder West Kelowna https://t.co/v4E4xC4HLr — City of West Kelowna (@WestKelownaCity) July 12, 2019

According to the city, the paving project is the fourth in a series of ongoing improvements at the cemetery over the past six years.

“The paving project will improve safety and accessibility and create better use of the parking lot,” the city said.

The city says on its website that it has spent $1.3 million to expand and beautify the cemetery since 2013.

In 2014, columbaria and mausoleums were installed, along with a wheelchair-accessible courtyard with benches and a concrete deck and railings.

Later that year, crews planted trees, shrubs and grass to transform the once dry, gravel cemetery into a more park-like setting.

In 2016, the cemetery was expanded to the east to include garden pathways, a memorial wall, an ossuary and additional resting places.

The Westbank Cemetery was established in 1925, with the city assuming operations in 2011 following incorporation.