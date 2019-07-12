Woman uses vaccuum, pitchfork in attack of brother, Kingston police say

Kingston police have arrested a woman who allegedly assaulted her brother with several household items.

On July 11, a man woke up to the sound of glass breaking in his downtown Kingston home.

Police say the man then saw his sister, whom he lived with, throwing items around their shared living room.

She allegedly threw a ceramic tea pot through a living room window, and when the man tried to call police, she allegedly threw a vacuum at him.

Police say she also punched him in the head and scratched his arm, before picking up a pitchfork and striking a vehicle parked outside.

All this was done, police say, while she was in her underwear.

When police arrived, they say she was stilling swinging the pitchfork, until she ran and tried to hide in a small plastic children’s pool, before jumping a fence and running down the street.

When she was caught and placed in the police cruiser, police say she tried to smash the Plexiglas barrier inside the police cruiser.

The woman was allegedly under the influence of crystal methamphetamine at the time of the incident.

The 29-year-old woman was charged with assault and mischief under $5,000.

