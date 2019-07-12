Maple Leafs ship forward Joshua to Blues

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded forward Dakota Joshua to the St. Louis Blues for future considerations.

The Blues announced after the trade that they signed the 23-year-old Joshua to a two-year entry-level contract.

The Maple Leafs selected Joshua in the fifth round, 128th overall, of the 2014 NHL draft.

The Dearborn, Mich., native had 100 points (41 goals, 59 assists) in 128 career regular-season collegiate games with Ohio State University, including nine goals and 13 assists in 32 games last season.