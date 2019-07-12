New Brunswick RCMP call off ground search for missing St. Stephen woman

After five days and more than 250 people assisting in the search, New Brunswick RCMP have ended their co-ordinated efforts to find a 68-year-old woman missing in St. Stephen, N.B.

Edith Lorraine Williams has been missing since Sunday when she was last spotted around 7 p.m. near the Garcelon Civic Centre.

RCMP say she was reported missing on Monday shortly after midnight.

The search for Williams has involved multiple organizations on the municipal, provincial and federal level. They have combed through the town and surrounding areas but have found nothing.

“Despite extensive and thorough efforts by everyone involved, we have unfortunately not located Lorraine Williams,” said Corp. Scott MacKenzie, a spokesperson for the RCMP.

“The co-ordinated search effort has been brought to a close, but we continue our investigation and continue to ask residents and business owners to check their properties, including any out-buildings, for any sign of her or that she may have been there.”

Williams is described as a five-feet-six-inch, 140-pound woman with short salt-and-pepper-coloured hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing knee-length dark shorts, a grey T-shirt and white sneakers.

Police say Williams has a medical condition that may cause her to be disoriented.

Anyone with information about Williams is asked to call the RCMP at 506-466-7030

— With files from Graeme Benjamin