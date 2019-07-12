N.S. police watchdog to investigate injuries man allegedly suffered at Bridgewater Police Department

Nova Scotia’s independent police watchdog is investigating injuries a man suffered at the Bridgewater Police Department.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says Bridgewater police arrested a 47-year-old man for impaired driving on the morning of June 23.

In a press release, SiRT says that the man was transported to the police department interview room.

The police watchdog says that while awaiting processing there was an altercation between the man and two police officers.

According to the release, the man was transported to the RCMP Cookville detachment prisoner care facility.

When the man arrived, he said he felt like he had broken a rib and a collar bone.

SiRT says the Emergency Health Services was called to assess the man but he did not cooperate. The watchdog says that he continued to be uncooperative when he was later transported to a hospital for further assessment.

The man was released from police custody later that day.

SiRT says that the man went to the hospital on June 27 where medical staff determined that he had several fractured ribs and a fractured collar bone.

The man then called the Bridgewater Police Department, who then informed SiRT.