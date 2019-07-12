Accused meat thief faces additional jewelry theft charge in Lakefield

A Peterborough man is facing an additional charge of possession of stolen property following a break-in and theft of jewelry from a Lakefield home.

READ MORE: Peterborough man accused of selling allegedly stolen meat in parking lot: police

Sometime between 8:15 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Monday, a man allegedly broke into a Lakefield residence and stole an amount of jewelry. The incident was reported to police and officers investigated.

On July 9, the accused was arrested in a Lakefield parking lot in connection to an alleged theft of meat from a shed and trailer.

Police say further investigation revealed the man was in possession of reported stolen jewelry.

Dustin Bradley Barnett, 34, of no fixed address, Peterborough, was additionally a charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

READ MORE: $500,000 worth of jewelry stolen in ‘well thought out’ robbery: Sherwood Park RCMP

He is scheduled to attend court on July 17.

WATCH: Video shows nun being robbed of necklace in Markham distraction theft