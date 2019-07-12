Man, woman accused of setting Winnipeg apartment fire after eviction

A man and woman from Winnipeg are facing arson charges after police allege they set fire to the woman’s West End apartment after she was evicted from the building.

Fire crews were called to the apartment in the 400 block of Furby Street shortly before 10 p.m. Monday. Everyone inside the building was able to get out safely, and firefighters were able to contain the blaze.

Damages have been estimated at $50,000.

Police arrested a woman they said was found with a lighter at the scene and a male suspect was arrested two days later when officers caught up with him in the 400 block of Maryland Street.

READ MORE: Young Street fire was arson, say Winnipeg Police

Police said the man had a large knife, break-in tools, and a small amount of meth in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Investigators said the pair returned to her suite and lit a fire after she was evicted.

Talia Fawn Kent, 30, and Pieut Kenny Keekis, 29, are each facing a number of arson-related charges.

Keekis also faces further charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a weapon, and possession of break-in instruments.

Both have been detained in custody.

RELATED VIDEO: Ways to mitigate the risk of arson