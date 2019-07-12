Peterborough man charged with possessing OxyContin, cocaine: police
A Peterborough man is facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon.
Peterborough Police Service says around 2:50 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Stewart and Rink streets. The driver was arrested under the Highway Traffic Act for allegedly driving while under suspension.
Police say the driver was also found to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine, OxyContin pills, a large quantity of cash and drug paraphernalia.
Myung Kyun Kwak, 48, of no fixed address, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (OxyContin and cocaine)
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Driving while under suspension
He was held in custody and made a court appearance on Thursday, police said.
