Peterborough man charged with possessing OxyContin, cocaine: police

A Peterborough man is facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon.

Peterborough Police Service says around 2:50 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Stewart and Rink streets. The driver was arrested under the Highway Traffic Act for allegedly driving while under suspension.

READ MORE: Picton man charged with manslaughter following overdose death, OPP say

Police say the driver was also found to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine, OxyContin pills, a large quantity of cash and drug paraphernalia.

Myung Kyun Kwak, 48, of no fixed address, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with the following:

Two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (OxyContin and cocaine)

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Driving while under suspension

He was held in custody and made a court appearance on Thursday, police said.

WATCH: Tragic stories told at opioid summit in Peterborough