Crime
July 12, 2019 1:01 pm

N.S. RCMP investigating collision in Yarmouth County

By Digital producer  Global News

Police say that they received a call at 8:30 p.m. about an injured man on Comeaus Hill Road in Little Rver Harbour, N.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A A

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a collision between a vehicle and a motorized tricycle in Yarmouth County on Thursday evening.

Police say that they received a call at 8:30 p.m. about an injured man on Comeaus Hill Road in Little River Harbour, N.S.

READ MORE: Police watchdog investigating allegations of sexual assault against Halifax police officer

The RCMP say they arrived and found a vehicle on its side on the side of the road.

A 47-year-old man from Little River Harbour was transported by Emergency Health Services to a hospital with serious injuries.

READ MORE: 17-year-old boy arrested after kidnapping prank call: police

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Crime
Little Rver Harbour
NS RCMP
Police
RCMP
Yarmouth County

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.