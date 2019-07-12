N.S. RCMP investigating collision in Yarmouth County

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a collision between a vehicle and a motorized tricycle in Yarmouth County on Thursday evening.

Police say that they received a call at 8:30 p.m. about an injured man on Comeaus Hill Road in Little River Harbour, N.S.

The RCMP say they arrived and found a vehicle on its side on the side of the road.

A 47-year-old man from Little River Harbour was transported by Emergency Health Services to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.