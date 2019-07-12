Halifax Police request public assistance of missing man from correctional facility

Halifax Regional Police are searching for a man who they say has gone missing from a community correctional facility.

Police say that Scott David Desrosiers failed to return to the Jamieson Community Correction Center located on Morris Drive in Dartmouth on the evening of July 11.

READ MORE: Halifax man sentenced to life in prison, no parole for 12 years after confessing to murder in jail

The police describe Desrosiers as a 52-years-old bald white man, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 185 lbs.

He may be carrying a large backpack with a fishing pole.

READ MORE: Halifax police take escaped high-risk offender into custody

Police are asking that if the public has any information regarding Mr. Desrosiers or if they see anyone with his description to not approach him and call 911 immediately.