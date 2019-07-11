Luke Combs posts unreleased song “Reasons” on Instagram

On Thursday, Luke Combs posted a live video of him performing his unreleased song “Reasons” onto his Instagram feed via. IGTV.

In the first 20 minutes of the video being posted it reached over 77,000 views- which is impeccable.

There are a lot of things out there that happen that I don’t always understand, so I wrote a song about it and it’s called “Reasons.” Hope y’all like it!- Luke Combs

For me, personally, the first chorus speaks right to me because it uses real-life examples of things you will “never understand.” No matter how many times you ask, or try to figure out the answer, sometimes you will just never know – and that’s okay – that’s life!

Full song lyrics:

I don’t know why you can’t buy wine ‘round here on Sundays

Or an ice cold beer at a college football game

I don’t know why at 18 Mama gave me a curfew

But it was “Son you’re under my roof and you’re under my rules”

I guess it’s all a part of a bigger plan

Some of them I’ll never understand

But they got their reasons just like you

When you walked out of my life when you didn’t have to

You sent me reelin’, there’s nothin’ I can do

‘Bout you takin’ my heart and breakin’ it right in two

So if you see me soakin’ in these thoughts I’m thinkin’

Drownin’ in some barroom off the deep end

I got my reasons

I don’t know why them uptown guys sittin’ 3 seats from me

Are pickin’ ‘em up just as fast as they can put ‘em down

Or why that old timer wants the Yankees on the tv

And the barkeep keeps buyin’ that one girl free rounds

But they got their reasons just like you

When you walked out of my life when you didn’t have to

You sent me reelin’, there’s nothin’ I can do

‘Bout you takin’ my heart and breakin’ it right in two

So if you see me soakin’ in these thoughts I’m thinkin’

Drownin’ in some barroom off the deep end

I got my reasons

Some are good and some are bad

Some are true and some are sad

And everyone’s got one

But I need one that brings you back

But they got their reasons just like you

When you walked out of my life when you didn’t have to

You sent me reelin’, there’s nothin’ I can do

‘Bout you takin’ my heart and breakin’ it right in two

So if you see me soakin’ in these thoughts I’m thinkin’

Drownin’ in some barroom off the deep end

I got my reasons

Whoa I got my reasons

