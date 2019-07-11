Ontario Provincial Police make arrest in bomb investigation in Napanee

Lennox and Addington OPP have arrested a man following the discovery of an explosive device in Napanee earlier this year.

On May 13, provincial police were called the garage of a Centre Street business to investigate a suspicious package.

READ MORE: Suspicious object found near Napanee business seized by OPP explosives unit

The explosives disposal unit was called in to dismantled the device found inside the package.

An OPP investigation led to a search warrant executed at a Belleville residence last Friday.

As a result, 22-year-old Jacob Stanzel was arrested and charged with making or possessing and explosive device for an unlawful purpose.

WATCH: (Jan. 25, 2019) Boy charged, man arrested in terrorism investigation in Kingston, ON