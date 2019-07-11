Ontario Provincial Police make arrest in bomb investigation in Napanee
Lennox and Addington OPP have arrested a man following the discovery of an explosive device in Napanee earlier this year.
On May 13, provincial police were called the garage of a Centre Street business to investigate a suspicious package.
The explosives disposal unit was called in to dismantled the device found inside the package.
An OPP investigation led to a search warrant executed at a Belleville residence last Friday.
As a result, 22-year-old Jacob Stanzel was arrested and charged with making or possessing and explosive device for an unlawful purpose.
