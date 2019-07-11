Edmonton woman’s disappearance considered suspicious, police say

Edmonton police say the disappearance of a 20-year-old woman who was last seen on Saturday is being treated as suspicious.

Shalene Lucille Pelletier was last seen on July 6 in the area of 111 Avenue and Groat Road, police said in a media release Thursday morning.

She was last heard from on Sunday and was reported missing on Tuesday, police said.

READ MORE: Police searching for Kevin Sim, 22, missing from south Edmonton

Pelletier’s disappearance is out of character and her family and police are concerned for her well-being.

Pelletier is five-feet-six-inches tall and weighs 123 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen hearing a red jacket, black baseball hat and glasses. (Left photo below).

Anyone with information into her disappearance is asked encouraged to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.