July 11, 2019 2:44 pm
Updated: July 11, 2019 2:45 pm

Edmonton woman’s disappearance considered suspicious, police say

Edmonton police are searching for Shalene Pelletier, 20, who was last seen Saturday, July 6, 2019 in the area of 111 Avenue and Groat Road.

Edmonton police say the disappearance of a 20-year-old woman who was last seen on Saturday is being treated as suspicious.

Shalene Lucille Pelletier was last seen on July 6 in the area of 111 Avenue and Groat Road, police said in a media release Thursday morning.

She was last heard from on Sunday and was reported missing on Tuesday, police said.

Pelletier’s disappearance is out of character and her family and police are concerned for her well-being.

Pelletier is five-feet-six-inches tall and weighs 123 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen hearing a red jacket, black baseball hat and glasses. (Left photo below).

Courtesy, Edmonton Police Service

Anyone with information into her disappearance is asked encouraged to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

