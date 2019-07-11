Police watchdog investigating allegations of sexual assault against Halifax police officer

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog is investigating allegations of sexual assault made against a male member of Halifax Regional Police.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says that on June 30, a woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the male officer who had arrested her earlier that evening.

The assault is alleged to have occurred in a vehicle while the women was being transported to Halifax Regional Police cells.

SiRT was contacted by Halifax police soon after the allegations came forward.

SiRT has since assumed responsibility for the investigation, and will be under the direction and control of SiRT director Felix Caccione.

More to come…

