Neighbourly dispute results in weapons charges against elderly Hamilton man

An elderly Hamilton man is facing weapons charges after he allegedly hit his neighbour with birdshot while trying to scare off the neighbour’s dog.

Police say the argument began when a dog belonging to a neighbour came onto the man’s property near Highway 6 and Butter Road and allegedly attacked his dog.

On Wednesday night, the neighbour’s dog came back onto the man’s property. He allegedly grabbed a gun from his house and fired it into the air in an attempt to scare the other animal away.

However, a stray round of birdshot allegedly hit the neighbour in the torso, resulting in a minor injury that did not require medical attention.

Police were called and officers executed a search warrant at the property, where they recovered a shotgun, rifle, pellet gun and ammunition.

The 81-year-old Hamilton man was arrested and charged with carelessly discharging a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

