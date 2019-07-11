Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes, Bancroft

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Bancroft areas.

A statement issued at 10:04 a.m. on Thursday says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour, large hail and heavy rain.

The sound of thunder. Its on the way – along with me talking about it. pic.twitter.com/sKjnbWIwhq — dan duran (@imdanduran) July 11, 2019

The storms are expected to begin late Thursday morning and last into the afternoon.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” Environment Canada said.

READ MORE: Severe thunderstorm with ‘damaging’ winds forecast for Peterborough and area

“Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If you hear thunder, then lightning is close enough to be dangerous.”

The statement is in effect for Peterborough City and County, throughout the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County and in Bancroft-Hastings Highlands.

WATCH: Lightning strike in Niverville, Man.