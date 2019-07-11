Toronto police looking for suspect after sexual assault of elderly man

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted an elderly man.

Police say the investigation began in April 2018 at an address in the city’s west end.

They say a 27-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted a 77-year-old man.

Police say the 27-year-old then extorted money from the victim multiple times.

They say the suspect is considered violent and dangerous and investigators believe he is in the Toronto area.

Police did not provide a suspect description.