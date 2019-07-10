Construction worker from Trenton injured following fall at school in Tiny Township, Ont.: OPP

A construction worker from Trenton has been airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital after he fell doing building maintenance to a school in Tiny Township, Ont. on Tuesday, OPP say.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP were dispatched at 3:25 p.m. to reports of a 25-year-old man who fell while performing maintenance at the Wyevale Elementary School.

According to officers, the injured man was initially treated and transported to Georgian Bay General Hospital before being airlifted by Ornge to the Toronto hospital.

The Ministry of Labour will continue to investigate the incident.

